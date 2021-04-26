Yorkshire wrap up win over Sussex

LONDON: Yorkshire needed just 70 minutes to take the four remaining Sussex wickets they required to complete a second successive LV= Insurance County Championship win of the season at Hove.

England off-spinner Dom Bess took the final wicket to finish with figures of six for 53 as Yorkshire won by 48 runs to collect 19 points against Sussex’s four. It was always an unlikely run chase for Sussex but they – and in particular captain Ben Brown – made a fight of it.

Sussex started the fourth day on 136 for six, requiring a further 99 runs for victory, with Brown unbeaten on 26 and new batsman Ollie Robinson yet to face a ball following George Garton’s dismissal from the final delivery of the previous day.

Yorkshire broke through with the second ball of the 59th over – the seventh of the morning – as Robinson pushed forward to a delivery from Steven Patterson which nipped back and caught him in front of his off-stump.

Sussex had added just nine runs, with Robinson’s 17-ball stay yielding six. Yorkshire knew they were through to the Sussex tail but Brown and Jack Carson defied them with a stand of 35.

Carson got a thick edge for four off Patterson and repeated the trick when the bowler was replaced by Jordan Thompson.

Brown, meanwhile, provided the best stroke of the morning when he drove a full length delivery from Thompson through the covers for four.

At the other end, at 180 for seven, England captain Joe Root replaced Bess and with his third delivery he made the second breakthrough of the morning, getting Carson to edge to Adam Lyth at first slip for 18.

Sussex lost their ninth wicket in the next over when Thompson plucked out Brown’s middle stump. The Sussex captain had batted for two hours and 21 minutes and faced 111 balls for his 46.

And it was all over in the next over when Bess, who had just been hit over mid-on for four by Henry Crocombe, had the batsman caught by the leaping David Willey at short midwicket.