Risky exams

Today, more than 85,000 students are set to sit for their O and A level exams. These 85,000 students (or even considerably more by some estimates) – between 16 and 18 years of age on average – come from 85,000 or more families, with presumably a large number of elderly persons or people with underlying medical conditions. That makes the decision to insist that these exams go ahead even more disturbing. Other nations such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and many others have gone for assessments based on the past year’s performance, deciding not to allow students to gather in halls where there will be a huge risk of the virus spreading not only to the student themselves, but also to their families.

The students have tried everything. They have been protesting on social media and have approached high courts as well. The courts directed them to deal with the matter through the NCOC, the body that should be most concerned with the welfare and lives of people, at a time when the coronavirus crisis is at a new height. The number of deaths and infections continues to rise, and students’ families are terrified for their children and for themselves. We only need to look across the border to see just how devastating this new wave can be. Which is why it is beyond rational understanding why the government would find it alright to have scores of children sit in unventilated halls, without social distancing to take these exams.

One would have thought that, particularly given the Indian example, the government would have opted to at least attempt to postpone or cancel the exams. The world is not working as per the usual routine; that is something the Cambridge Board surely would understand as well. Meanwhile, local board exams have been postponed for the time being at least till the end of May or perhaps beyond that. This then again raises the question of just why CIE students are being forced into a situation where they risk their lives and the lives of their families, notably the elders who live with them in their homes? This is not an issue we can afford to handle in a flippant or trivial manner. There has to be some way found to make sure Pakistan is not faced with a nightmare-like situation by the time these exams are mid-way. It will be far easier to pause now, rather than try and rescue ourselves later.