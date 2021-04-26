Shark kills man off New Caledonia

NOUMEA: A 53-year-man has died of suspected shark bites while paddle boarding near a beach in Noumea, New Caledonia, prosecutors said on Sunday, the latest in a number of attacks since the start of this year.

The man was found lifeless on his board by a boater late Saturday just off the Nouville peninsula, on the main island of the French South Pacific territory.

An autopsy to confirm the cause of death is expected on Monday.“At this stage, investigators do indeed suspect a shark attack,” state prosecutor Yves Dupas said in a statement.