Teen bailed after girl’s rape in Leigh

MANCHESTER: A teenage boy arrested after a 14-year-old girl was dragged into bushes and raped has been released on bail. The victim was targeted as she walked on open land to the south of Westleigh Park in Leigh, Wigan, on Thursday afternoon.

Following an appeal for information, a 14-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of rape.

On Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the youth had been released on bail.

A GMP spokeswoman said: “A team of detectives continues to progress the investigation and an increased police presence will remain in the Westleigh Park area over the coming days. There is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.”

The incident took place between 4pm and 5.30pm when the girl was approached by a male dressed in black and wearing a black Covid mask.

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 7251, quoting incident 1033 of 23/04/21. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.