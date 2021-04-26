Johnson paid for Downing Street flat revamp himself, says minister

LONDON: A senior minister has said Boris Johnson did pay for the refurbishment of his official Downing Street flat out of his own pocket but was unable to say where he got the money.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said she had been assured the rules for ministers had been fully complied with and that the details would be declared publicly. However, Labour called on the Electoral Commission to mount a full investigation after Johnson’s former top adviser Dominic Cummings claimed he tried to get Tory donors secretly to fund the work.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner said there was a “real stench” around the government and called on Johnson to go to Parliament on Monday to explain what happened.

Truss — who is the first minister to speak publicly since Cummings issued his incendiary claims on Friday — dismissed the allegations as “tittle tattle”.

“I have been assured that the rules have been fully complied with and I know that he has met the costs of the flat refurbishment,” she told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme. “I absolutely believe and trust that the Prime Minister has done that.

“What people want to know is that in line with the rules the Prime Minister has met the cost of this refurbishment. That has happened. All the costs will be declared in line with the rules. That, as far as I am concerned, completely answers that question.”

Labour, however, insisted that Johnson still had questions to answer as to how exactly he was able to meet the reported £200,000 cost of the refurbishment.

According to a leaked email obtained by the Daily Mail, the Tory peer Lord Brownlow said he was making a £58,000 donation to the party “to cover the payments the party has already made on behalf of the soon to be formed ‘Downing Street Trust’”.

The Electoral Commission — which first raised the issue with the Conservative Party more than a month ago — has said it is still looking into whether any of the sums relating to the work on the flat should have been declared under the rules on political donations.

Rayner said the commission should now launch a full inquiry and she called on the Prime Minister to publish the latest register of ministers’ interests which was now eight months overdue.

“These are serious allegations,” she told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show. “Why are they hiding the fact that ministers have to declare these donations and they’ve not done that? That’s serious. This is a real stench around what (the) government is about.”