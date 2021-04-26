Work on CPEC western route in full swing: Asim Bajwa

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said work on the CPEC’s western route was “in full swing” and a major highway connecting Hakla and Dera Ismail Khan could be opened for traffic this year.

In a tweet, Bajwa said the Hakla-DI Khan motorway is near completion and would likely be opened for traffic in August/September this year. “Hakla-DI Khan Motorway construction work is in full swing, current progress is 86 per cent. Will be commissioned by Aug/Sep,” he said in his tweet.

The chairman said with the priority on the Western route now, two other segments (Zhob-Quetta, Hoshab-Awaran) have already been started.

According to a CPEC Authority official, under the CPEC, some 1,100 kilometres of roads have been completed, while 850 kilometres are under construction. On the Western route, he said, the four-lane Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway is in the final stages.

Its total length is 285km, which have been divided in five portions. The first 55-km portion would be completed on priority, which started from Yarik, near DI Khan, and ended at Rehmani Khel, the official said.

The National Logistics Company (NLC) has completed all infrastructure work of the motorway by keeping in view international standards. The infrastructure work included construction of road, two interchanges at Abdul Khel and Yarik, six underpasses, four bridges, residential facilities and other development work. The motorway passes mostly through deserted areas where there is a dearth of green areas, so around 150,000 trees have been planted along the motorway. The motorway will just provide a fast and comfortable travelling facility for commuters, but it will also link National Highway’s N-50 and N-55 with the motorway at DI Khan, he said. After completion, the travel time between Islamabad and DI Khan will be cut from the current over five hours to only two and half hours, the official added.

He said the second part of the western corridor, Yarak-Zhob-Quetta, is 540km long and will decrease the distance from Islamabad to Quetta to only 830km and will reduce travel time to eight hours.

Similarly, work on the 146km Hoshab-Awaran motorway has begun which will improve connectivity with Gwadar port while improving the living standard of the people living along the road.

Talking about the overall progress of CPEC, the official said in the next phase, work on four important sectors — industry, agriculture, socio-economic development and Gwadar New City — would take place.

The official said nine out of 22 energy projects have been completed, while five mega electricity projects in Thar, Kohala, Azad Pattan and others are in the pipeline. After completion of all the projects, Pakistan will not only become self-sufficient in energy with addition of 17,000 MW electricity to the national grid, but will also be able to export it.