PSL replacement draft likely next week

LAHORE: The replacement draft for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six matches is expected to take place next week.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus in early March.

However, the cash-rich T20 league is now scheduled to resume on June 1 and 132 foreign players have reportedly shown their availability. Prominent among them are Martin Guptill, Shakib al Hasan, Usman Khawaja, Morne Morkel and Tamim Iqbal.

No England player will be available for the event due to the Vitality T20 Blast which begins on June 9.

Platinum: Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Martin Guptill and Shakibal Hasan. Diamond: Usman Khawaja, James Faulkner, Adam Milne, Morne Morkel and Tamim Iqbal. Gold: Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal and Keemo Paul.