Skipper Babar extols pace bowlers, Rizwan’s heroics

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan fought back to win the third T20I and series against Zimbabwe 2-1 following an unexpected loss on Friday, captain Babar Azam Sunday attributed the success to some fine pace bowling display backed by quality batting upfront.

In a post-match media talk, Babar said it was a convincing win and the whole credit must go to the pace attack. “During the run chase, Zimbabwe were in comfort zone at the end of the first 10 overs. Then Hasan Ali came to the party and started making an impact with back-to-back wickets. Regular wickets pegged back the hosts and they started finding it difficult to come closer to the winning target. Besides Hasan, Husnain, Harris Rauf, and Fahim also bowled well.”

The captain especially praised man of the series Mohammad Rizwan who for the second time in the series carried his bat, coming out unbeaten.

“He has been brilliant throughout the series. His contributions were definitely second to none. When I came to the crease at early fall of Sharjeel Khan, our aim was to stay at the crease as long as possible and we did it making sure Pakistan go on to post a decent total.”

Babar said that wicket was a bit easier as compared to what was there during the first two T20 matches.

“The ball was coming on the bat nicely especially during the early part of the innings. Together with Rizwan, we made sure that a decent total should be there for Zimbabwe to chase.”

Babar added that efforts would be made to remove weaknesses in middle-order before the T20 World Cup. “We know that there are some flaws which need to be plugged ahead of the World Cup. We would try to remove these during the coming series.”

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams praised his young charges for putting up a brilliant fight against the well-versed Pakistan side.

“With a young team, we put up a decent show. Youngsters like Madhevere Wessely are gaining confidence with each match and hopefully, by the time the World Cup will be held in a five-month time, his side would really give a competitive look.”

Williams praised his team for snatching a match from the team that was capable of beating the best.

“Pakistan has got a formidable team. Beating them in second T20 was a creditable thing. I am happy with the performance of the entire squad for showing guts in the middle and making the series really interesting one.”

He added that the selected team would now start focusing on the Test series starting from April 29.

“Now we are facing a tougher challenge in the Test series against Pakistan. We have now started concentrating on Tests.”