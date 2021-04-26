Harare heroics excite Hasan

ISLAMABAD: Hasan Ali (4-18), who returned with the man-of-the-match performance after missing the first two T20 matches against Zimbabwe, Sunday said that he was happy to display such a good performance in a series decider.

In a virtual interview following Pakistan series success, Hasan said the team management also deserved the credit. “They had a plan for me in the series decider. I am happy that I lived up to their expectations.”

Hasan added that together with Hasnain, he was trying to take wickets.

“Zimbabwe batsmen were scoring freely but we knew that wickets could play the decisive role here. Our efforts were to take the wickets and put the hosts on the back foot. Once we started picking the wickets, things became easier for us. Zimbabwe were unable to keep the momentum going. Run scoring dried up and we managed an easy win at the end.”

Hasan said it was never easier to score freely especially when the ball got rough.

“Zimbabwe batsmen were facing difficulties in scoring freely as the wicket was conducive to stroke play during the dying moment of the match.”

He admitted that he was a bit nervous at the start. “I was coming out of a break and as such putting up the best straight away never gets easier. Yet, I tried to overcome nervousness and started delivering immediately.”

Hasan, who took ten wickets in the last Test Pakistan played against South Africa in Pakistan, said he wanted to carry forward that momentum going into the Test series against Zimbabwe.

“I think Pakistan have better chances in the forthcoming Test series, especially the momentum they are carrying with them.”