Big-scoring SL-BD Test ends in stalemate

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne’s career-best 244 innings could not stop the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ending in a draw Sunday, as heavy rain curtailed the final session.

After Sri Lanka declared their first innings on 648 for eight at lunch on the final day, Bangladesh, who made 541 for seven in their first innings, reached 100 for two, with Tamim Iqbal on 70, in their follow-up when play was called off in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka skipper Karunaratne was named man of the match for completing the tenth highest Test score by a Sri Lankan.

He batted for 698 minutes, faced 437 deliveries and put on 345 for the fourth wicket with Dhananjaya de Silva.

Their stand — a record partnership in matches between the two countries — ended early in the final morning when De Silva chopped a ball onto his stumps.

“I enjoyed the partnership with him,” said Karunaratne. “We wanted to declare on day five once we had got a decent lead, but if we hadn’t wanted to do that, I could have batted all day today.”

After a wicketless day four, Bangladesh picked up five wickets on the final morning with Taskin Ahmed accounting for both overnight batsmen. He finished with three for 112.

Tamim, who hit 90 in the first innings, went on the attack in Bangladesh’s second innings even though the match was of little interest.

He brought up his half-century — from 52 runs scored at that stage — with a fierce cover drive after Vishwa Fernando overpitched.

Tamim faced just 56 balls for his 30th Test half-century. The left-hander was particularly harsh on the part-time spinner De Silva, whom he hit for three sixes.

Score Board

Bangladesh won toss

Bangladesh 1st innings 541-7 dec

Bangladesh 2nd innings

Tamim Iqbal not out 74

Saif Hassan c Dickwella b Lakmal 1

Najmul Shanto b Lakmal 0

Mominul Haque not out 23

Extras: (nb2) 2

Total: (2 wkts, 33 overs) 100

Fall: 21-1 (Saif Hassan, 4.1), 27-2 (Najmul Shanto, 6.3)

Bowling: Lakmal 8 2 21 2, V. Fernando 5 2 18 0, de Silva 11 1 46 0, Hasaranga 9 0 15 0

Sri Lanka 1st innings (overnight 512-3)

D. Karunaratne c Shanto b Taskin 244

L. Thirimanne lbw b M. Hasan 58

O. Fernando c Liton b Ahmed 20

A. Mathews b Islam 25

D. de Silva b Taskin 166

P. Nissanka c Liton b Ebadot 12

N. Dickwella run out 31

W. Hasaranga b Taijul 43

S. Lakmal not out 22

V. Fernando not out 0

Extras: (b4, lb10, w10, nb3) 27

Total: (8 wkts dec, 179 overs) 648

Did not bat: L. Kumara

Fall: 114-1 (Thirimanne), 157-2 (Oshada Fernando, 53.3), 190-3 (Angelo Mathews, 62.3), 535-4 (de Silva, 153.4) 544-5 (Karunaratne, 155.4) 553-6 (Nissanka, 159.4), 585-7 (Dickwella, 166.5), 647-8 (Hasaranga, 177.3)

Bowling: Abu Jayed 19-2-76-0 (nb 1) (w 1), Taskin Ahmed 30-6-112-3 (w 1), Ebadot Hossain 21-1-99-1 (nb 2) (w 7), Mehidy Hasan 58-6-160-1 (w 1), Taijul Islam 45-9-163-2, Mominul Haque 4-0-19-0, Saif Hassan 2-0-5-0

Result: Match drawn

Man of the Match: D Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge/Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)