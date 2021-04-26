Number of players at juniors camp to be cut to 25

KARACHI: The national selection committee will shortlist the players who are part of the ongoing junior hockey team’s training camp in Karachi on Tuesday, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Informed sources in PHF said that 25 players would be shortlisted from the 35 currently participating in the training camp at Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium.

Pakistan are to participate in the Junior Asia Cup, which will be played from June 1-10 in Dhaka. The event doubles as the qualifying round for the Junior World Cup 2022.

The juniors will face such teams as India, Japan, Korea, and Malaysia. Their only preparation has been home-based training camps and domestic competitions.

Pakistan junior team head coach Olympian Danish Kaleem, when contacted, said that PHF has planned a series of matches between Pakistan Whites and Pakistan Juniors. “But due to the corona pandemic, we have been unable to finalise the programme of the series,” he said.

He said that the players are enthusiastically participating in the training, in morning and evening sessions.

The goalkeepers, PC specialists, forwards and full backs are being trained individually.

“We are working with two and in some cases three boys for each position,” Danish added.

He said that the pace of the training camp was neither slow nor fast. “Gradually the pace of the work will be increased as the event comes nearer,” he added.

He mentioned that so far there is no big injury and all players are fit.

Danish further said that the boys would get short leave for the Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that no team in the Junior Asia Cup would be weak. “We must plan keeping in mind the standing of India, Japan, Korea, and Malaysia but we cannot consider the other sides weak either,” he added.