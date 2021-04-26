The price of life

According to the People’s Vaccine Alliance, a coalition of groups that seeks a vaccine for every person on the planet so that they are not at the mercy of corporations and the money they demand, large pharmaceuticals (some of which produce the Covid-19 vaccine) have paid out billions as dividends to their shareholders over the last year – which are to a large extent profits from their vaccine. The amount, the Alliance points out, could have vaccinated 3.6 billion people, the entire population of Africa where very few doses have still been given out. The inequity in vaccine distribution is illustrated by the fact that, while in rich countries one in four persons has received the vaccine, in poor countries the number is one in 500. This is a vast disparity.

This world needs a system in which the present pandemic is not used as a means for pharmaceutical corporations, which have been accused of unethical behaviour in the past as well, to earn huge profits, but for the world to unite to save all the people who live in it. A situation in which only the rich can afford the vaccine is blatantly unfair. We should also remember that as the Vaccine Alliance continues to ask the World Trade Organisation to remove property protection rights from the Covid vaccine in order to make it more widely available, there have been people around the world in the past who have refused to benefit from their inventions that could be of use to humanity. Perhaps the best known of these people is of course, Jonas Salk, the American scientist who in 1953 developed the polio vaccine at a time when the disease was sweeping through the country, but refused to patent it, thus turning down the billions of dollars he could have earned.

In today’s age, these corporations and their owners are swiftly turning into billionaires. The inequity has been taken little notice of by the richer and more powerful countries that can vaccinate their own people quickly and efficiently. This is nothing short of a crime against humanity. We need to ensure that there is enough pressure on corporations and governments to ensure that such unequal use of the vaccine can be halted and a better system put in place.