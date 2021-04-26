Lost childhood

Child labour deprive children of a better future. In our country, more than 12.5 million children are involved in child labour. Even though the country has passed a number of laws to prevent child labour, their implementation still remains a challenge for the government. Also, the Covid-19 outbreak has had worse effects on these children. Children are the future of our country. The government should support these children and take strict actions to put an end to child labour.

Samana Mehmood

Bahawalpur