close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 26, 2021

PSL matches

Newspost

 
April 26, 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to hold the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in June. The Covid-19 situation is still not under control.

If large crowds are allowed to watch the matches inside the stadium, it is likely that the number of cases will rise once again.

Shaymureed Jan Muhammad

Turbat

Latest News

More From Newspost