PSL matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to hold the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in June. The Covid-19 situation is still not under control.
If large crowds are allowed to watch the matches inside the stadium, it is likely that the number of cases will rise once again.
Shaymureed Jan Muhammad
Turbat