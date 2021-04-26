Boris Johnson under pressure

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced growing scrutiny on Sunday following explosive accusations by his former chief aide Dominic Cummings earlier this week that he lacks competence and integrity.

Cummings, who stepped down as his top adviser in December, used a personal blog on Friday to allege Johnson tried to solicit potentially illegal donations to renovate his publicly-funded Downing Street flat.

He also claimed the UK leader suggested blocking an internal inquiry into government leaks, because the culprit identified was a close friend of Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds. Johnson’s office has dismissed the damning accusations, insisting all "reportable donations" are transparently disclosed and that the prime minister "has never interfered in a government leak inquiry". International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday the claims were "a massive distraction" and that she had been assured all rules have been fully complied with.