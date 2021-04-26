Yemeni rebels advance on Marib

DUBAI: Yemen’s Huthi rebels have made important gains in the battle for the government’s last northern stronghold, advancing close to the centre of Marib city despite heavy casualties, military sources said on Sunday.

The rebels have taken full control of the northwest Kassara battlefield and made progress on western frontlines despite airstrikes by a coalition which backs Yemen’s government, the loyalist military sources said. Marib and its surrounding oil fields make up the last significant pocket of government-held territory in the north, the rest of which is under rebel control, including the capital Sanaa.

Fierce fighting has left at least 65 dead over the past two days alone, including some 26 loyalist personnel, among them four officers, the government sources told AFP.

With the Huthis taking control of the Kassara front, the battles have moved to the Al-Mil area, which is a mere six kilometres (four miles) from the centre of Marib and its population centres, they said. However, mountains around Al-Mil remain a formidable barrier to the rebels who launched their fierce campaign for Marib city in February.