close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 26, 2021

Apple going for app privacy

World

AFP
April 26, 2021

San Francisco: An update to the software powering some billion iPhones around the world kicks in on Monday with an enhanced privacy feature critics fear will roil the internet advertising world. Apple will begin requiring app makers to tell users what tracking information they want to gather and get permission to do so, displaying what have been referred to as "privacy nutrition labels."

Latest News

More From World