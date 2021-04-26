close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 26, 2021

Germany’s Greens take lead

World

AFP
April 26, 2021

Berlin: Germany’s Greens continued their upward trajectory on Sunday, with the ecologist party overtaking Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in a new opinion poll just five months before a general election.

The centre-left opposition party rose to 28 percent in a poll for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, gaining six percentage points on the previous week to record its best-ever score in the regular survey carried out by the Kantar institute. Merkel’s centre-right CDU/CSU alliance lost two points, coming in second at 27 percent support.

Latest News

More From World