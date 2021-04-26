Germany’s Greens take lead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Berlin: Germany’s Greens continued their upward trajectory on Sunday, with the ecologist party overtaking Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in a new opinion poll just five months before a general election.
The centre-left opposition party rose to 28 percent in a poll for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, gaining six percentage points on the previous week to record its best-ever score in the regular survey carried out by the Kantar institute. Merkel’s centre-right CDU/CSU alliance lost two points, coming in second at 27 percent support.