Mon Apr 26, 2021
Pope voices ‘sadness’ over disappearance of 130 migrants

World

AFP
April 26, 2021

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday voiced his "sadness" and "shame" over the fate of 130 migrants who went missing after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean. European humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee said on Thursday that ten bodies were spotted near a capsized rubber boat off the coast of Libya, which had around 130 people aboard.

