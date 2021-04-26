Four newborns die in Senegal hospital blaze

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DAKAR: A fire in a neonatal ward in the northern Senegalese town of Linguere killed four babies on Sunday, according to local and government officials in the West African state. The origins of the blaze remain unclear, although Linguere mayor Aly Ngouille Ndiaye said that it was likely sparked by an electrical fault in an air-conditioning unit inside the ward.