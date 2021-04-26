close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
April 26, 2021

Four newborns die in Senegal hospital blaze

World

April 26, 2021

DAKAR: A fire in a neonatal ward in the northern Senegalese town of Linguere killed four babies on Sunday, according to local and government officials in the West African state. The origins of the blaze remain unclear, although Linguere mayor Aly Ngouille Ndiaye said that it was likely sparked by an electrical fault in an air-conditioning unit inside the ward.

