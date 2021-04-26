Greece probes ‘death threats’ against journalist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Athens: Greek prosecutors have opened an investigation into reported death threats against a journalist two weeks after another reporter was shot dead, legal sources said on Sunday. Kostas Vaxevanis, the owner of a weekly newspaper and website, reported the threats two weeks after Giorgos Karaivaz was shot dead outside his home in the southern Athens district of Alimos.