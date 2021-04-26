Indonesian sub

Bali, Indonesia: All 53 crew aboard an Indonesian submarine that disappeared last week were killed, the military said on Sunday as it confirmed the vessel had been found in pieces on the seafloor.

Authorities said that they picked up signals early on Sunday from a location more than 800 metres (2,600 feet) deep -- far below what the KRI Nanggala 402’s steel hull was built to withstand. They had used an underwater submarine rescue vehicle supplied by neighbouring Singapore to get visual confirmation of the stricken vessel.