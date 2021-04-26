close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
AFP
April 26, 2021

LA police kills man

World

Los Angeles: Los Angeles police said on Sunday officers shot dead a driver wearing body armour who had reversed into a patrol car in Hollywood. The officers were responding to a call when a car pulled in front of them on Sunset Boulevard, hit the brakes and backed into their vehicle, the LA Police Department tweeted on Sunday.

