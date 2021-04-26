close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
AFP
April 26, 2021

Fifth person detained in French terror attack inquiry

World

RAMBOUILLET, France: A fifth person has been detained for questioning over the grisly killing of a police employee outside Paris by a Tunisian man who embraced extremism in recent months, France’s chief anti-terror prosecutor said on Sunday.

The 36-year-old attacker, identified as Jamel Gorchene, stabbed a woman who worked at the police station in Rambouillet, a suburb southwest of Paris, on Friday as she was returning from a break.

