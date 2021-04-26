Shark kills paddle surfer off New Caledonia

Noumea: A 53-year-man has died of suspected shark bites while paddle boarding near a beach in Noumea, New Caledonia, prosecutors said on Sunday, the latest in a number of attacks since the start of this year.

The man was found lifeless on his board by a boater late on Saturday just off the Nouville peninsula, on the main island of the French South Pacific territory. An autopsy to confirm the cause of death is expected Monday.

"At this stage, investigators do indeed suspect a shark attack," state prosecutor Yves Dupas said in a statement. Authorities regularly issue shark alerts and warn swimmers to be vigilant for several species found in the waters surrounding New Caledonia. In February, a 57-year-old man was killed near Maitre island after being bitten by a tiger shark that witnesses said was four metres (13 feet) long.