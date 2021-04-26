Christa Ludwig dies aged 93

Vienna: Renowned opera singer Christa Ludwig has died at age 93, Austrian media reported on Sunday. The mezzo-soprano who was born in Berlin but lived just outside Vienna died on Saturday, Austrian news agency APA said. Ludwig, who retired in 1994, was awarded France’s Legion of Honour in 2010 for her career that spanned almost half a decade. The singer entered Vienna’s State Opera at 1955 and performed at the esteemed Salzburg Festival under Austrian orchestra conductor Karl Boehm.