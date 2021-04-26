Spain nabs fugitive Moroccan wanted over family murders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: A Moroccan man suspected of stabbing to death six family members, including two minors, while they slept has been arrested in Spain, police said on Sunday. The unidentified man is wanted in Morocco over his alleged role in the murders in February of his brother and his sister-in-law, as well as their two adult children and their two grandchildren, in Sale in northwestern Morocco.