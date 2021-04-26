Yemeni rebels

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Yemen’s Huthi rebels have made important gains in the battle for the government’s last northern stronghold, advancing close to the centre of Marib city despite heavy casualties, military sources said on Sunday. The rebels have taken full control of the northwest Kassara battlefield and made progress on western frontlines despite airstrikes by a coalition which backs Yemen’s government, the loyalist military sources said.