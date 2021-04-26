close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
Yemeni rebels

DUBAI: Yemen’s Huthi rebels have made important gains in the battle for the government’s last northern stronghold, advancing close to the centre of Marib city despite heavy casualties, military sources said on Sunday. The rebels have taken full control of the northwest Kassara battlefield and made progress on western frontlines despite airstrikes by a coalition which backs Yemen’s government, the loyalist military sources said.

