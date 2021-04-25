PPP to hold public meeting ahead of NA-249 by-poll

karachi: The Pakistan Peoples Party has announced it will hold a big public meeting on Monday (tomorrow) as part of its election campaign for the by-poll being conducted in National Assembly constituency NA-249 of Karachi.

This was decided at a meeting of the PPP Karachi Division held at the Peoples Secretariat on Saturday. PPP leaders who attended the meeting were hopeful that their party would secure a convincing victory in the upcoming by-election.

The meeting took into consideration the PPP’s preparations to contest the by-poll, while different committees were also constituted on the occasion to make arrangements for the April 26 public meeting, as part of its electoral campaign. PPP Karachi chapter president Saeed Ghani claim that the trust of the people in his party had increased manifold owing to the progressive vision of the party’s chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said the PPP had been actively carrying out a struggle to secure the rights of the masses. Ghani said the PPP’s Sindh government had the utmost resolve to solve the civic problems of the people of District West of Karachi, including the water supply issue. He said the people would soon witness the completion of a number of development projects in the city. Ghani said his party fully believed in serving the masses without any discrimination, and it would resolve the issues of the voters of the NA-249 constituency as well. PPP Karachi general secretary Jawed Nagori said that the people in the immediate past had rejected the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in almost every by-election in the country. He said the PTI after winning the general election in the constituency of NA-249 had given nothing to the masses except false promises and misleading slogans. He said the PPP would resolve the problems of District West on a priority basis to extend maximum relief to the masses.