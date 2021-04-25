close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
April 25, 2021

Four people die in different incidents

SUKKUR: Four people, including three members of a family, were killed on Saturday in two different incidents in Sukkur region.

Reports said a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle in Umarkot, in which three members of a family were killed on the spot, while a child remained safe. The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, where the deceased were identified as Asan Bhell, his wife Pathani and his mother Disran Bhell. The police said the driver managed to escape, while the dumper was impounded. In another incident, a body of an unidentified woman was found at Nawabshah railway tracks.

