Sun Apr 25, 2021
Seminary teacher awarded death

National

 
April 25, 2021

BUREWALA: Additional District and Sessions Judge, Vehari, Ghulam Shabbir on Saturday awarded death sentence to a seminary teacher in a murder case.Qari Muhammad Imran had tortured and killed Mubashir, 6, a seminary student, on January 3, 2021 at the Jamia Irshad-ul-Uloom, Chak 214/EB. The parents of Mubashir had lodged a case at the Saddar Police Station against Qari Imran.

