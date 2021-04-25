Seminary teacher awarded death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUREWALA: Additional District and Sessions Judge, Vehari, Ghulam Shabbir on Saturday awarded death sentence to a seminary teacher in a murder case.Qari Muhammad Imran had tortured and killed Mubashir, 6, a seminary student, on January 3, 2021 at the Jamia Irshad-ul-Uloom, Chak 214/EB. The parents of Mubashir had lodged a case at the Saddar Police Station against Qari Imran.