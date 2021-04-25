Child drowns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A child drowned in a mini-canal at Rajana on Saturday. According to Rescue-1122, three-year-old Muhammad Hassan was playing outside his house on the bank of the mini-canal when he slipped into it and drowned. Rescue-1122 divers fished out his body one kilometer away from his house.
RAPE BID FOILED: An accused Saturday tried to rape a 16-year-old girl at Chak 319/GB near Pirmahal.