Lawyer shot dead

BUREWALA: A lawyer was shot dead at Chak 515/EB on Saturday. Brick kiln owner advocate Chaudhry Muhammad Irfan of Gulshan Rehman locality of Burewala was present at the office of brick kiln in Chak 515/EB when an unidentified gunman barged into the office and shot him dead. The killer also took away his mobile phone and cash.