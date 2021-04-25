close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
26kg hashish seized

FAISALABAD: Civil Lines police claimed to have seized 26kg hashish and arrested a drug trafficker from Lorry Adda.

On a tip-off, a police team intercepted a car and recovered 26kg hashish from secret cavities of the vehicle. The police have also arrested drug pusher Naqash Arshad of Islamabad who was coming to the city for supplying narcotics. The police have started investigation.

