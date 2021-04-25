Woman commits suicide due to poverty

SUKKUR: A poverty-stricken woman has committed suicide in Jati of district Sajawal on Saturday.

Reports said a woman, identified as Parveen w/o Khuda Bakhsh, resident of village Muhammad Uris Taimori in Jati of district Sajawal, hanged herself to death. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The neighbours told the police that her children had been demanding her to carry out their Eid shopping that she could not afford and after being disheartened, she has killed herself.