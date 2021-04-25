Protest against hospital

JHANG: Citizens Saturday staged a protest demonstration against the DHQ hospital administration for not keeping medical equipment functional for patients. The citizens, including attendants of the patients admitted to the hospital, told reporters that they were forced to go to private laboratories for tests as almost all equipment in the hospital were dysfunctional. They said it was not possible for them to pay exorbitant bills of private laboratories for tests and other reports. The protesters demanded the Punjab Chief Minister and secretary health take a stern action against the responsible. According to sources, after the retirement of the radiologist of the DHQ hospital the patients were suffering much.