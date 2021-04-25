DC visits fruit, vegetable market

SIALKOT: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani visited new vegetables and fruit market at Aimanabad Road on Saturday.

On the occasion talking to reporters, the DC said eight Sasta Ramzan Bazaars had been set up in the district to ensure smooth supply of quality food items including flour and sugar at discounted prices during the holy month of Ramazan. He said fair price shops of fresh vegetables and fruit and a sale counter of Utility Stores of Pakistan had been set up under the supervision of market committees in all Sasta Ramazan Bazaars. He said beef, mutton and poultry had been made available at controlled rates under the Livestock Department besides Dairy products. He said coronavirus SOPs were being fully implemented in all Ramazan Bazaars. As per the policy of Punjab government, 25 per cent subsidy was being given on 13 essential items in Ramazan Bazaars, he added. They also reviewed the bidding process of vegetables and fruit and their pricing.