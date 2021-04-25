ADC warns against violation of dengue SOPs

SARGODHA: Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Bilal Feroz Joyia Saturday said strict action would be taken against the staff deployed for anti-dengue campaign, if they found showing any negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance. Chairing a meeting held to review anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check the occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

Rs265.16m distributed among deserving people: Assistant Director Benazir Income Support Programme Sargodha Ghulam Abbas Gondal Saturday said Rs 265.16 million had been distributed among 24,418 deserving people out of 52,472 that were registered under the Ehsas Kifalat programme in the district. He said the target of 47 per cent of total payments was achieved in the district.

Talking to reporters, he said Rs 100 million were distributed among 8,216 deserving people in tehsil Sargodha, Rs 47 million among 3,843 in Bhalwal, in Kot Momin, Rs 44 million among 3,651, Rs 29 million among 2,419 in tehsil Sillanwali, in Shahpur tehsil, Rs 19.7 million among 1,611 deserving people, while in Bhera tehsil Rs 24.2 million were distributed among 1,975 people.