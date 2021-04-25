Fazl, Shahbaz discuss political situation

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman contacted PMLN President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday.

The PMLN sources said during the telephonic conversation, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) head congratulated Shahbaz on his release in a money laundering case and expressed his best wishes.

Shahbaz thanked Fazlur Rehman for his call and best wishes. Party sources said both the leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country and issues related to the PDM agenda.

Fazlur Rehman took Shahbaz into confidence regarding the upcoming meeting of PDM to be held in Islamabad on Monday (tomorrow). The sources said Shahbaz assured Fazlur Rahman his full support and said that he will participate in the PDM’s upcoming meeting. They said both the leaders also discussed the future strategy of PDM without PPP and ANP.

The two leaders expressed concern over the surging coronavirus cases and death rate as well as the dwindling supply of oxygen in the country.