Sun Apr 25, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2021

Lawyer shot dead

National

Our Correspondent
April 25, 2021

BUREWALA: A lawyer was shot dead at Chak 515/EB on Saturday.

Brick kiln owner advocate Chaudhry Muhammad Irfan of Gulshan Rehman locality of Burewala was present at the office of brick kiln in Chak 515/EB when an unidentified gunman barged into the office and shot him dead. The killer also took away his mobile phone and cash.

