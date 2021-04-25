YDA protests against doctor’s suicide

SUKKUR: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot boycotted OPDs against alleged suicide of their colleague.

The protesting doctors said 14 days ago their colleague, Dr Qadir Nawaz Jakhrani, who was performing his duty at Covid-19 isolation ward, had committed suicide because of the District Health Officer (DHO), Kashmore-Kandhkot, who had stopped his five months’ salary. The YDA demanded justice for their deceased colleague and also demanded to register an FIR against the DHO, civil surgeon, accounts officer and others.