PPP parliamentary board interviews candidates for Kashmir polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Faryal Talpur has said the party will contest elections in Kashmir with full force.

“PPP workers should take the message of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and spread it in Azad Kashmir as he is an effective voice of Kashmiris,” she said while addressing a meeting of the PPP Azad Jammu & Kashmir parliamentary board at Zardari House here on Saturday.

The meeting continued for the second consecutive day on Saturday and discussed elections in Azad Kashmir.

Faryal said that due to failed foreign policy of the government, [Indian premier Narendra] Modi was committing atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. “If a PPP government will have been in Pakistan, Modi will not have dared commit such acts,” she claimed.

The meeting was attended by PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, PPP Azad Kashmir President Chaudhry Latif Akbar, General Secretary Chaudhry Yasin, former AJK PM Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Javed Ayub and others.

The PPP parliamentary board interviewed candidates belonging to Poonch division on Saturday.