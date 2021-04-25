Weapons, explosives recovered in Bajaur

KHAR: The security forces on Saturday recovered weapons and explosives in an operation conducted in Ghakhi area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district.

The security forces carried out a search operation on intelligence-based information and recovered weapons, explosives, mortar shells, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and gadgets used in bomb-making and mines from the terrorists’ havens in Ghakhi area.

The sources said that the weapons and explosives seized were to be used for terror activities in Bajaur district and other parts of the country on the behest of the Indian intelligence agency. They said that no arrest had been made during the action in the area.