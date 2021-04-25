Drug factory unearthed

PESHAWAR: Police on Saturday unearthed a drug factory in the suburban Qazi Kelay area in the provincial capital and arrested five members of the ring.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Syed Atiq Shah told reporters that heavy contingents of police while acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Qazi Kelay and unearthed the drug factory.

The official said police recovered two kilograms ice/meth, 31kg heroin and 2kg hashish from the rented building.

The official said police also seized the machinery and chemicals. He said three of those arrested were Afghan nationals.