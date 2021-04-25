close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
April 25, 2021

KPFS&HFA intensifies action against food adulterators

National

April 25, 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) on Saturday carried out a massive crackdown against food adulteration in various districts and unearthed counterfeit beverages factories.

According to detail, the officials of the authority raided factories in Bannu and Nowshera.

In Bannu the official on the information raided a spice factory in Bannu and recovered more than 800 kg of adulterated spices.

The officials also recovered the bran and other unhealthy ingredients that were being mixed in the preparation of spices.

The authority also recovered 1,100 kg of misbranded packing material during the raid on pops factory selling the products in the market in Bannu.

