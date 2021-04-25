close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2021

Woman delivers child in ambulance

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2021

CHITRAL: A woman gave birth to a baby girl in a Rescue 1122 ambulance at Bakrabad on Saturday.

The Rescue 1122 officials said the wife of Khan Badshah, a resident of Arandu Gol currently living in Ashiret, was brought to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital after she went through labour pain.

Later, when she was being shifted to the DHQ Hospital Chitral, she gave birth to a baby girl at Bakrabad.

Female staff of the rescue service handled the case and both the mother and the baby were doing fine.

Latest News

More From Pakistan