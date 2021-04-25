Woman delivers child in ambulance

CHITRAL: A woman gave birth to a baby girl in a Rescue 1122 ambulance at Bakrabad on Saturday.

The Rescue 1122 officials said the wife of Khan Badshah, a resident of Arandu Gol currently living in Ashiret, was brought to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital after she went through labour pain.

Later, when she was being shifted to the DHQ Hospital Chitral, she gave birth to a baby girl at Bakrabad.

Female staff of the rescue service handled the case and both the mother and the baby were doing fine.