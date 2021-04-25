Police obtain CCTV footage showing attack on journalist

ISLAMABAD: As the probe into the attack on senior journalist and former Pemra chairman Absar Alam deepens, police on Saturday reported having acquired CCTV footage which shows what unfolded that day.

The footage shows Alam walking in a park in Islamabad’s F-11 area. As he approaches the end of the track, the senior journalist is shot and the assailant is seen fleeing from the park.

Another suspect can also be seen in the video who, according to the police, could be an accomplice in the crime.

Furthermore, a black car, is seen parked outside the park, and its whereabouts are now being traced by the police.

Sources said that Absar Alam and witnesses nearby at the time of the incident have identified the shooter.

Speaking to Geo News, SSP Islamabad Mustafa Tanvir said that the joint investigation team, headed by SSP Investigation Attaur Rehman, is probing the incident.

The police have added the video into evidence and have begun a forensic audit of the footage.

The police claim they are “getting closer” to catching the suspect; however, they did not disclose further details.

Absar Alam was shot in Islamabad on Tuesday. According to police, he was shot in the stomach after which he was shifted to the hospital. At present, he is in stable condition.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, taking notice of the incident, had ordered the Inspector General of Islamabad to launch an inquiry and immediately arrest the people involved.