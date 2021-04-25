Clerics ask masses to follow corona SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Ulema and Mashaykh across the country have appealed to the people ‘Ruju-Ila-Al-Allah’ (turn to Allah) to seek forgiveness and follow the precautionary measures to ensure safety against coronavirus as humanity is in a state of threat due to coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, along with Ulema and Mashaykh across the country prayed to Allah Almighty to save humanity from the pandemic of coronavirus.

The religious scholars said that third wave of coronavirus pandemic is very alarming for the humanity and ‘Ruju Ila-Al-Allah and seeking Astaghfar (Forgiveness) and observing precautionary preventive measures against COVID-19 are the only solution. The pandemic of COVID-19 is rising alarmingly with each passing day continuously and for the protection of humanity, everyone should turn to Allah and ensure precautionary measures

The clerics said that those who are saying no to the corona vaccine are in fact unfamiliar with religion and conventional sciences. The clerics said that corona vaccine can also be administered during fasting and Islamic scholars are unanimously agreed on this. They also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his statement on the implementation of precautionary measures in the mosques.

Meanwhile, Darul Iftaa Pakistan has also issued a fatwa regarding the corona vaccine, justifying the corona vaccine, said that the corona vaccine is need of the time and in wake of prevailing circumstances, vaccination is in accordance with Islamic laws. “Islamic Shariah commands to protect oneself and others from harm, and it is absolutely not right to spread rumors about the corona vaccine,” said clerics.

The most important countries in the Islamic world, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Jurisprudence Council in Jeddah, and Egypt, have declared it a Sharia obligation to administer the coronavirus vaccine to protect themselves and others.

Darul Iftaa Pakistan, in consultation with the great Islamic scholars and Muftis, also issued a fatwa stating that it is the responsibility of every human being to be vaccinated against coronavirus and that Islamic Shariah commands one to avoid suffering and to save others.

The clerics said that the opinion of medical experts is final in the matter of disease.

The fatwa was issued after a series of meetings chaired by Imam-e-Kaaba, Sheikh Saleh bin Hameed, at the Islamic Jurisprudence Council in Jeddah, which operates under the auspices of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Leading renowned personalities of Muslim world including Imam-e- Kaaba Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, President of Palestine and other important Muslim leaders have been vaccinated. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also said that the philanthropists should also come forward in wake of prevailing situation and help vaccinating downtrodden segments of society from Zakat funds.

The distance that the medical experts have advised between the worshipers falls under the category of compulsion and necessity. “Therefore, prayers can be performed with spacing and one should not be in any state of doubt or delusion in this matter.” he said. Masajid are seeking preventive measures against coronavirus successfully with praise be to Allah and more cooperation and action is needed from public. The joint statement released by PUC chairman, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, and other office bearers and leading Ulema-Mashaykh including Dr Qibla Ayyaz, Chairman Islamic Ideological Council, Sahibzada Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari. Pir Ruhul Amin, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Syed Amin Al Hasnat, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Qazi Abdul Qadir Khamosh, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Qari Hanif Bhatti, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Asad Zakaria, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Abu Bakr Sabri Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Ehsan Ahmad Hussaini, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Potafi, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi and others.