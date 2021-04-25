PMLN politics on ventilator: Firdous

GUJRANWALA: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the PML-N politics is on ventilator as Sheen League has come out of jail.

She said this while talking to media persons during her visit to various Ramazan Bazaars in Gujranwala. She said there is no doubt that inflation is the biggest challenge at this time and the government is doing its best to tackle this problem. All commissioners and DCs of the province have been directed to ensure relief to people. She said the purpose of her visit to Gujranwala Ramazan Bazaar is to check the quality and quantity of goods. The management of Gujranwala is working with teamwork to break the backs of illegitimate profiteers. “We are moving towards automation by eliminating the role of middle man in vegetable and fruit markets. We can ensure transparency in demand and supply through automation,” she said, adding that Imran Khan feels the pain of people and as a result of government measures, according to a recent report of the Bureau of Statistics, the prices of essential items have come down. She said the government has sought cooperation from the Pakistan Army to deal with corona. Now corona SOPs will be strictly enforced as the pandemic has to be defeated with the cooperation of people. There is no solution other than adopting precautions to deal with corona. People have to avoid it by adopting social distance and using face mask.