Since pandemic began: Record 157 die in a day

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI: Pakistan has reported 157 deaths in 24 hours due to COVID-19, which is highest death toll in the country in a single day since start of the pandemic last year. Last time, as many as 153 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan on June 20, 2020.

The authorities are mulling over complete lockdown across the country including closure of markets, malls, transport and schools. The Punjab province also called out army in five cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala, to help local authorities enforce precautionary measures.

The total number of deaths has now reached 16,999 mark with death rate of 2.2 percent. The data shared on official portal of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) shows that 98 COVID-19 patient died in Punjab followed by 37 deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Punjab also leads the tally with 7,897 deaths, followed by Sindh 4,587, KP 3,066, Islamabad 657, AJK 458, Balochistan 230 while 104 people lost their lives in Gilgit-Baltistan. With another 5,908 people test positive for the virus, the national COVID-19 positivity rate has also increased from 10.90% to 11.27% in the last 24 hours.

The active COVID-19 cases have also increased to 86, 529 while 686,488 which include 4,198 (recovered in the last 24 hours) showing a recovering rate of 86.9%. So far, there are 790,016 confirmed in three waves of the pandemic. The NCOC discussed proposed lockdown in mega urban centers with higher disease prevalence. The NCOC morning session was held here chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. The forum deliberated upon proposed lockdowns in high disease prevalence cities if disease continues to rise or critical care facilities in that particular city is overwhelmed.

The decision on lockdown would be taken after deliberate discussion amongst all stake holders, the forum decided. The forum was told that the few proposed restrictions would include closure of markets and malls, less essential services, ban on intercity public transport and complete closure of education institutions. The forum also decided that the assistance of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) by Army, FC, Rangers, where requested by provincial governments would be provided.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army was mobilised to enforce coronavirus SOPs in the federal capital after Prime Minister Imran Khan sought its help in curbing the virus’s spread. Officials of the Islamabad administration visited various areas in the city with army personnel in tow to enforce the implementation of coronavirus protocols. The district administration, in a statement, said 1,997 inspections were carried out on Friday, while 28 shops and one restaurant were sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs. Nine people were arrested for hoarding and violation of SOPs, the administration said, adding that fines worth Rs226,000 were imposed for not abiding by safety protocols. The army and district administration officials also inspected 85 mosques, said the statement.

An official, meanwhile, told The News that occupancy of COVID beds in hospitals was reaching critical level. In majority of mega cities like Islamabad and Lahore the occupancy of COVID-19 wards and beds is touching to 90 percent. Oxygen manufacturers have already warned the government of shortage of gas. Chairing a meeting at Sindh Governor’s House, President Dr Arif Alvi appealed to the general public to adopt the due precautionary steps against the spread of coronavirus to the maximum possible extent as the new wave of COVID-19 infections in the country is much more lethal and contagious than the previous phases of the deadly viral disease. Asad Umar, on the occasion, briefed the president on the steps being taken by the government for implementation of the precautionary measures against COVID-19 and also to import vaccine.

The president said that the present government once more required support of the people for implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the spread of the coronavirus. The planning and development minister said that the system of oxygen supply to the hospitals in the country had been under stress. He said that there were 30 per cent more critically ill patients due to coronavirus as compared to June last year as that was why people were again and again being reminded to adopt the precautionary steps. As otherwise, the government would be left with no option but to impose the lockdown in the country. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the provincial governments were duly being consulted by the Centre to get observed the SOPs in their respective jurisdictions.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the pace of vaccination against COVID-19 in Pakistan is much better than a number of countries in the world. He said that though almost 90 percent of our beds of oxygen facility were occupied but the expansion carried out in our health facilities during last one year has made the system coping with the prevailing situation and people should strictly follow the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has announced closure of public and private colleges in 25 districts of the province till further orders. According to a notification issued by HED Punjab in this regard all public and private colleges in high positivity districts (i.e., beyond 5% Covid-19 cases) have been closed with immediate effects. These districts are Lahore, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Khushab, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Jhang, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Chakwal and Bhakkar. “The Intermediate classes which were earlier allowed in the high positivity districts on staggered basis are also suspended with immediate effect till further orders,” reads the notification. The notification also reads that Universities may continue academic activities as per notification issued by HEC Islamabad.

Meanwhile the School Education Department (SED) Punjab has also issued a revised notification vis-à-vis closure of public and private schools in the province. The department notified that all educational activities/classes including 9th to 12th classes in all public and private schools shall also remain suspended with immediate effect in 15 districts including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Okara and Toba Tek Singh while in rest of the districts schools would function as per schedule. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will close schools and make masks mandatory in districts with more than 5% coronavirus positivity ratio, the home department said Saturday, as the country battles the third wave of coronavirus. The home department, announcing the fresh restrictions to curb coronavirus, said office timings — for both government and private firms — would be fixed from 9am to 2pm. On the other hand, shopping malls, shops, and markets would shut down at 6pm. The overall coronavirus positivity ratio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands at 15%, while the rate has shot up to a worrying 41% in Mardan, according to the health department. The health department, in its report, said the rate of COVID-19 positivity has reached 27% in Peshawar,

34% in Lower Dir, 23% in Malakand, 25% in Nowshera is 25%, and 18% in Charsadda Swabi, while the rate was 16% in Shangla and Chitral.

Meanwhile, Districts Battagram, Kohistan, Buner, Torghar, North Waziristan, and Karak’s positivity ratio is 0%, the health department added.